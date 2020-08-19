Murphy, John C. "Jack"

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

John C. "Jack" Murphy, age 88, of Madison, Wis., passed away on Aug. 18, 2020, at Agrace Hospice in Madison, Wis. Jack was born on April 17, 1932, in Mt. Horeb, the son of John F. Murphy and Dawn A. Sholts. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Dorothea; his children, Laurieann (Mark) Endres, Dawn (Mark) Fuchs, John (Leslie) Murphy, Patrick Murphy, Brice (J.J.) Murphy and Dan (Jessica) Murphy. He's also survived by 16 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Jack graduated from Mt. Horeb High School in 1950 and from UW-Madison with an undergraduate degree in history. He was involved in ROTC as an undergraduate and upon graduation, served in Germany during the Korean Conflict. Following the conflict, he returned to UW-Madison for his law degree, graduating in 1959. Jack pursued Dorothea Ives and married her on July 11, 1959, in Sturgeon Bay, Wis.They met the night the Braves won the pennant. She would soon find out just how adventurous and exciting life with Jack would be.

In his early career he worked for the Social Security Administration in Chicago, as City Attorney for both Superior and Fond du Lac, and also as Assistant District Attorney for Douglas County. In 1968 he moved his young family to Madison, Wis., for a position as an Assistant Attorney General in the Justice Department for the State of Wisconsin. In 1989 he retired and never looked back.