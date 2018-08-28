MADISON / MIDDLETON—Heaven gained a ray of sunshine on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, as Janet Agnes (Shurr) Murphy joined her fellow angels. Born April 18, 1929, in Milwaukee, the daughter of Charles and Mayme Shurr, she had 89 years of a beautiful life and was just two days shy of celebrating her 69th wedding anniversary.
To say Janet will be missed is an understatement; to have known her is a gift beyond measure.
She married her high school sweetheart, Dickie Murphy, in 1949. After moving from Madison to Florida, Ohio, and then Michigan, the family moved back to Milwaukee in 1966, and settled in Elm Grove. Over the years, Janet and Dick had six children together. On Mother’s Day, 1971, Jane earned her B.A. in Education from Alverno College, with the Milwaukee Journal featuring her in cap and gown with all six kids by her side. Janet had a gift for finding the very best in each student and she embodied love and patience. She first taught at St. Joseph’s in Waukesha, then at St. Mary’s in Elm Grove. In 1976, Janet joined the staff of Our Lady Queen of Peace, where she worked until her retirement in 1998. Post “retirement” included stints as interim principal at St. Francis in Cross Plains and St. John the Baptist in Jefferson, and she continued to substitute teach at Our Lady Queen of Peace well into her 70’s
Janet is survived by the love of her life, Richard “Dick” Murphy; sons, Patrick (Gerry) and Daniel; daughters, Kathleen (Glenn) Pentler, Erin (Greg) Marks and Colleen (David) Penwell; son-in-law, Ken (Jane) Sadowski; sister, Nancy (Grant) Densing; brother, Richard Shurr; 15 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and dozens of nieces and nephews. There are many important angels waiting to greet her in heaven, notably her daughter, Jane Sadowski; parents; sisters, Rosalie (Sr. Janet) and Audrey; in-laws, Maurice and Hazel Murphy; and several other close relatives.
The Murphy clan will always honor the spark and joy she brought to family gatherings, be it girls’ weekend shenanigans, her Christmas Day santa hat, or Memorial and Labor Day celebrations. The family has endless thanks for the compassionate staff at All Saints Assisted Living, and for the gentle and insightful care from the Agrace Hospice team.
In lieu of flowers, please direct donations to “The Mighty Mrs. Murphy Scholarship” at Our Lady Queen of Peace School, which will be awarded annually to a graduating 8th grader, who has shown high character and a positive attitude.
A celebration of Janet’s life will be held at OUR LADY QUEEN OF PEACE CHURCH, 401 S. Owen Drive, Madison, at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
