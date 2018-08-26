MIDDLETON / MADISON—Janet A. Murphy, age 89, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, at All Saints Assisted Living. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at OUR LADY QUEEN OF PEACE CHURCH, 401 S. Owen Drive, Madison, at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. A celebration gathering will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Thursday.
A full obituary will appear in Wednesday's edition.
