MAZOMANIE - Elizabeth A. "Betty" (Bollig) Murphy, age 83, passed April 2, 2019, at Heartland Country Village in Black Earth. She was born April 11, 1935, to the late Raphael and Doris (Higgins) Bollig. Betty graduated Mazomanie High School, class of 1953.
She owned and operated the Village Store in downtown Mazomanie for several years before moving the store to Mount Horeb. Shortly after the store moved, she closed the store and went on to work at the Peoples Community Bank in Mazomanie. Betty enjoyed the close family feeling of the bank and worked there until her retirement in 2006.
She also enjoyed her grandchildren, shopping, gambling, and traveling, with a trip to Hawaii being one of the most memorable. Betty was a member of St. Barnabas Catholic Church in Mazomanie.
She is survived by her grandchildren, Chelsea Murphy, Cassandra (Kevin) Meinholz, James Niemuth; two great-grandchildren; a sister in-law, Charlotte Bollig; niece, Mary (Bill) Bowman and their son, Dylan (Courtney) Bowman. Betty is further survived by cousins, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Tom "Tommy" Murphy; and two brothers, Linus and William "Billy" Bollig.
A private family committal service at St. Barnabas Cemetery will be held. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date.
Betty's family would like to thank the entire staff of Heartland Country Village, her neighbor Terri Meili, Diane Murphy for her loving care, and her former coworkers and friends from the Peoples Community Bank for their visits. Online condolences may be made at hooversonfuneralhomes.com.