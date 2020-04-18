Murphy, Donald R.

Along the way, Don served as one of the early chairpersons of the Friends of the Madison Urban League and as an officer of the Urban League. He also helped write the initial Equal Rights Housing Law in Madison. Don was an avid tennis player for many years, often seen at Nielsen Tennis Stadium.

Don leaves to mourn his passing his devoted wife, Susan Meudt Murphy, who he married in 1997. In addition to his wife, he is survived by the immediate offspring of his siblings, who he credited with, along with his parents, for many of his blessings. Nieces and nephews include Franklyn Cook of Florida, Gregory Cook of Texas, Robert Cook of Florida, Wesley Simmons of Madison, Kay Simmons of Madison, Liz Weaver of Texas, Robert White of Italy, Tiffany Cowell of Virginia, Tony Murphy of Tennessee, Eric Murphy of Pennsylvania, Linda Suggs of Illinois and Kay Rutherford of Georgia. Don also helped raise daughters, Reyna Crow of Michigan and Robin Larmer of Washington. Don was especially generous in sharing his wisdom, his guidance, his love and support to these nieces and nephews, impacting their lives in the same way his parents and siblings impacted his life. Other survivors include in-laws; and great nieces, nephews and cousins.