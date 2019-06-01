STOUGHTON -Joyce A. Murkve, age 82, of Stoughton, passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Stoughton Hospital. She was born on Sept. 7, 1936, in Manitowoc, the daughter of Harry and Elma (Steinhauer) Van Veghel, who preceded her in death. Joyce attended nursing school in Madison and worked as an LPN at St. Mary’s Hospital for over 25 years, retiring in 1991. She later attended art school, and her talent was expressed in her drawings and paintings. Joyce enjoyed singing in the church choir, and her children attribute their love of singing to her. She married Donald Putnam in 1962; he preceded her in death in 1977. Joyce was then married to Robert Murkve for 35 years before his death in 2016.
Joyce is survived by her children, Faith Putnam of Jefferson, Lynn (Carey) Perschke of Lake Mills, Mark (Cathy) Putnam of Oregon and Jayne (Mike) Wade of Fifield; and stepson, Scott (Kim) Murkve of Oxford. Joyce was a proud grandma of 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her younger brother, James (Gena) Van Veghel of Algoma; and two nieces.
A celebration of her life will be held at SKAALEN NURSING AND REHAB CHAPEL, 400 N. Morris St., Stoughton, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 8, 2019, with visitation starting at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations made in her name to the Dane County Humane Society are appreciated. The family wishes to thank the staff at Skaalen Nursing & Rehab for the great care given to Joyce the last few years. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.