Murkett, Jeffrey E.

A lover of all-things-outdoors, Jeff hiked the Appalachian Trail twice, in 1998 and 2006; the second time becoming the first person with two artificial hips to complete the entire 2,184 mile trail. He was an avid reader, until his illness overtook him in more recent years. Jeff also had an affinity for old movies.

A resident of Madison, Wis. since 2001, Jeff appreciated the city's progressiveness and the area's strong agrarian culture. As a life-long music fan, he savored the local music scene, and took numerous road-trips to concerts and music festivals. Jeff greatly enjoyed cooking; and could be counted on to whip up a tasty meal, whether in his home kitchen, over a campfire, or utilizing his backpacking stove after getting off the hiking trail for the evening. With his strong connection to nature, he was very proud of the prairie garden that he cultivated in his backyard.

Jeff was preceded in death by his brother Daniel. He is survived by his parents, Carol & Ken Murkett of Port Orange, Fla., brother Timothy (Cindy Chang) of San Mateo, Calif., nephew William (Liam), and nieces Katherine & Eleanor, and aunts, uncles & cousins.

Always curious, creative and adventurous, it has been painful to see Jeff's personality slip away from him. He will be greatly missed, but we find comfort in knowing that he is at peace.