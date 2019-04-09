MONROE - Beverly J. Muranyi, devoted wife, mother and grandmother, passed on to eternal life on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Monroe Clinic Hospital. She was 90. She was born in Buffalo, N.Y. on Oct. 27, 1928, to LeRoy and Bertha (Jividen) Hicks. In August 1950, she married Stephen M. Muranyi. They were together nearly 70 years. In 2006, Steve and Beverly relocated to Monroe, Wis. to be closer to their two sons.
Beverly was very athletic. She enjoyed bowling and golf, playing golf mostly with the women's leagues at Sheridan and Brighton Park in the town of Tonawanda. Although she often said she wasn't competitive, and never knew her score until it was added up at the end of her round, her scores were good enough to be crowned Club Champion several times! She was also very involved in the clubs' organizations, serving as President several times. She bowled on Friday nights at Sheridan Lanes, where she carried an average above 160. Often times she would bring home a case of Diet Rite Cola awarded by the lanes for totaling a 200 game!
Beverly also loved to cook. Canning apple sauce, rhubarb, and tomatoes were annual rituals, along with weekly pies. The family favorite was her McIntosh apple pie. Her favorite meal to prepare, which was a meal taught to her by her mother-in-law, was pigs in the blanket. It was a German dish her husband, Steve, and her two sons really enjoyed. She also made great chocolate fudge and Christmas cookies. Family was most important to her, and Sundays were always family time when we gathered together to enjoy her wonderful meals.
She will be dearly missed by her husband, Steve of Monroe; their two sons, Michael (Shelley) of Monroe and Robert (Kathy) of Madison; granddaughter, Kristen Muranyi; and grandson, Patrick Muranyi, both of Madison. She is also survived by one brother, Eugene (Patricia) Hicks; sister-in-law, Mary Lou Hicks; and many nieces and nephews in Buffalo, N.Y. She was preceded in death by brothers, Howard (Randy) Hicks, Jimmy Hicks and Jerry Hicks; and a sister, Janice (Don) Howard.
A private family service was held on Saturday March 23, 2019, at the Newcomer Funeral Home in Monroe.
The Muranyi Family wishes to express our immense gratitude to the Monroe Clinic and Hospital staff who helped us journey through this last year of Beverly's life; everyone was professional and compassionate to the end. Memorials may be made to the Monroe Clinic Hospice program, 515 22nd Ave., Monroe, WI 53566.
Condolences may be shared at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net.