AVOCA / HIGHLAND - Felix S. Munz, 95, of Avoca/Highland passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019, at Upland Hills Hospital in Dodgeville. He was born on November 17, 1923 in Buena Vista Township in Richland County, to Anthony and Gertrude (Miller) Munz. Eventually, they moved to the Munz family homestead near Highland. In 1944, he met “the prettiest girl in the world,” Coletta Laufenberg at a dance, and three years later, on April 7, 1947, they were married at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Highland. In 1949, they joined his parents on the family farm, purchasing it from his father in 1963, and becoming the fourth generation to farm the land that had been in the family since 1861. He and Coletta continued to live there, until moving to CrestRidge Assisted Living in the fall of 2017.
Felix was a past member and treasurer of the Knights of Columbus, a member of the Iowa County Farm Bureau and served for several years on the Iowa County ASCS Committee.
He enjoyed farming, was a successful hog and dairy farmer, and a good steward of the land. He liked taking a drive after chores to see how the corn was growing, and the drive home from church often included a detour to check out a new building or road construction project. He appreciated a good steak, a cold beer and a good story, delighted in his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and was devoted to his faith and his family.
He is survived by the love of his life, Coletta; and five children, Joyce (Lyle) Hach of Middleton, Cathy (Steve Whitsitt) of Verona, James (Lynn) of Highland, Ruth (Tom Kalinke) of Madison, and Bruce (Debbie) of Plymouth; ten grandchildren, Jennifer Hach (Michael McCabe), Jeremy Hach (Amanda Lunde), Jordan Hach, Jody (Tim) Stolldorf, Karen (John) Mead, Jason (Naomi) Munz, Ryan (Jessica) Munz, Brandon (Tabitha) Munz, Cortney (Nick) Grabinski and Kayla Munz; and nine great-grandchildren, Kiera McCabe, Felicity Mead, Hunter, Wesley and Mya Munz, Alexis Schipper, Dylan Anderson, Chayse D’Angelo and Kyleigh Grabinski. One great-great-grandchild, Colton Oshefsky. He is also survived by his sister, Mary Helen Meudt of Dodgeville; sisters-in-law, Florence Munz of Milford, Conn., and Rita Cordts of Platteville; as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Larry (Lorraine), Bernard, Leo and Kenneth (in infancy); and a sister, Lucille.
Visitation will be held on Friday, August 16, from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Ss. Anthony and Philip Catholic Church in Highland, and on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in St. Anthony’s Cemetery following the Mass. A luncheon will follow in the parish hall.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorial contributions to Ss. Anthony and Philip Catholic Church or the Highland Rescue Squad.
We wish to thank the staff at CrestRidge Assisted Living and Memory Care for their compassionate and loving care of our husband and father these past two years and also the doctors and nurses at Uplands Hills Hospital, especially Dr. Rachel Hartline.
The McGuire-Peterson-Houck Funeral Home, Highland, is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.houckfuneralhomes.com