MIDDLETON—Donald E. Munz, age 69, passed away Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018, at UW Hospital in Madison. He was born Oct. 20, 1949, the son of Robert and Anna Mae Munz. Don was united in marriage to Kim Weger on May 22, 2000, in Lone Rock. Don specialized in welding, and was a heavy equipment operator, and mechanic.
Where do you begin to describe a man as wonderful as Don Munz? Well, Don loved to work in his shop, Munz Welding and Repair. Down there he built everything! He had a love for nature, watching birds, telling stories, hunting, and always being a solid rock for people. He served in the Vietnam War, which we will be forever grateful for his service to this country. Don is loved and respected by a great deal of people throughout this world. He always had an open heart and a firm hand, and was always looking to share his wisdom with anyone. Don’s knowledge, love and comfort he provided will be missed. Those who had the privilege to know Don will keep him here through living everyday with his ways in their mind.
Don is survived by his wife, Kim Munz; daughter, Ashley Kirch; grandsons, Austin and Sawyer Kirch; brothers, Paul and Thomas Munz; sisters, Mary Olson, Carrie Munz, Janice Sorenson, and JoAnn Munz.
A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018, at the CRESS CENTER, 6021 University Ave., Madison. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Please share a memory at www.CressFuneralService.com.
Cress Center
Funeral and Cremation Service
6021 University Ave., Madison
(608) 238-8406