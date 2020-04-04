Munson, Eleanor M. “Ellie”

Ellie graduated from the University of Wisconsin majoring in social work, but it was the five years prior to graduation that truly defined her character. Although no member of her family and no known relative ever attended college, Ellie was determined to attend the University of Wisconsin. Her family did not approve of her decision, but Ellie was adamant. Living at home in Madison, the first semester proved to be difficult with the tensions at home created by her desire to go to school and readily available jobs for which she was fully qualified. Ellie left home for the second semester and moved to a small attic room on campus. With $50 from her father and some savings from her part-time work, Ellie struck out on her own. For the next five years, she worked and saved to put herself through college. For the first year, she had only one blouse that she washed every day in order to wear it the next day. At one point she had to drop out of school for one semester to earn money to pay for a tonsillectomy. She paid the medical bill and promptly returned to school. While a student, her employers quickly recognized her integrity, her grit and work ethic by providing her with work hours consistent with her class schedule. She worked for Victor Music Company and the husband/wife owners of the business thought so much of her that they asked her to stay in their home with their two boys when the Victors were out of town on lengthy business trips.