PRAIRIE DU CHIEN - Ruth A. Mundt, age 79, of Prairie du Chien, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Crossing Rivers Health Care. She was born Feb. 13, 1940, in Richland County, the daughter of Clifford and Leona (Chitwood) Fry. Ruth graduated from the Methodist Hospital School of Nursing and later received her Bachelor's of Nursing from the University of Dubuque. She married Kelly Mundt on Dec. 5, 1964, in Richland Center. Kelly preceded her in death on June 1, 2010.
Ruth worked at the Richland Hospital, was the school nurse at Campion Jesuit High School in Prairie du Chien, and worked at the Prairie du Chien Memorial Hospital from 1968 until 2002. Ruth shared her knowledge throughout her life, including several years as a Sunday school director, a Girl Scout leader, as a member of the school board of Southwest Technical College in Fennimore, and in the orientation of new nurses. She was especially proud of providing early Infection Control education during the HIV/AIDS outbreak in the 1980's and 1990's.
Ruth was a fan of Milwaukee Brewers baseball and Big 10 basketball. She also loved reading, gardening, traveling, learning about history, volunteering, and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her children, John (Vickie) Mundt of Prairie du Chien, Kristin Mundt (Michael Statz) of Portage; her twin grandchildren, Liam and Aidan Statz; her brother, Philip Fry of Oshkosh; brothers-in-law, Don Mundt of Connecticut and Craig (Linda) Mundt of Ossian, Iowa; five nephews and one niece, and their families; and her cat, Petey. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her brother, Francis Fry; sisters-in-law, Mary Lou Fry, Cheryl Fry, Shelby Mundt and Joyce Mundt; along with her nephew, David Fry and niece, Deb (Mundt) Jojo.
Funeral rites will be announced at a later date. The Garrity Funeral Home of Prairie du Chien is assisting the family; www.garrityfuneralhome.com.