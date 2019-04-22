CASSVILLE—Clara E. Mumm, age 87, of Cassville, passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Grant Regional Health Center in Lancaster. She was born on Sept. 28, 1931, in Bloomington, the daughter of Peter John and Eleanora C. (Crubel) Moris. Clara attended St. Mary’s Catholic School in Bloomington. On Sept. 26, 1950, she was united in marriage to Loren John Mumm at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bloomington.
After their marriage, the couple farmed in the Cassville area. In August of 1989, Loren and Clara retired from the farm and moved into Cassville. He preceded her in death on April 22, 1990. Clara enjoyed cooking and if it wasn’t “Clara Clean” it wasn’t clean. She also enjoyed gardening and flowers. Clara treasured the road trips with her sisters and nieces and a mean game of cards with her nephews. She dearly loved her five children and had a special place in her heart for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Clara will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Survivors include her five children, Barbara C. Bausch, Gene (Wendy) Mumm, Larry (Kristin) Mumm, Betty (Gary) Zander and Julie (Steve Mergen) Mumm; nine grandchildren; two honorary grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; one honorary great-grandchild; her sister, Eleanor Mumm; her sister-in-law, Alma Moris; other relatives and many friends. In addition to her parents and her husband, Loren, Clara was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Maurice Bausch; a grandson, Thomas J. Bausch; and her siblings, Edward, John, Jim, Peter Moris, and Matilda “Sis” Junk.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at 11 a.m. at ST. CHARLES CATHOLIC CHURCH in Cassville, with Father John Meinholz officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Settlement Cemetery, Cassville. Family and friends may call on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at ST. CHARLES CATHOLIC CHURCH where a 3:45 p.m. Rosary will be prayed. Friends may also call on Thursday from 10 a.m. until time of Mass at the church.
Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory in Cassville is entrusted with her care. For online condolences, visit www.martinschwartzfuneralhomes.com.