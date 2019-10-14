BLOOMINGTON - Jack was born in Bloomington, Wis. on Sept. 27, 1924, the son of Clifford and Harriet (McGrath) Mulrooney. He attended St. Mary’s grade school and Bloomington and Boscobel High School, graduating from Bloomington in 1942. He attended Loras College one semester, then served in the Army Air Corps from March of ’43 until October ’45. He held rank of flight officer – bombardier. After his discharge from service, he enrolled at LaCrosse State Teachers College, where he lettered in track three years. He was co-captain of the ’48 track team and served as president of the letterman’s club. On Sept. 4, 1948, he married Glee Snyder in St. John’s Catholic church in Prairie du Chien. He graduated from LaCrosse in Jan. 1949, and came to Prairie du Chien in March of 1949, as a teacher of physical education, civics, track coach, assistant basketball and football coach, and served as head football coach from 1954 to 1959. His track team won conference championships in 1952, ’53, ’58 and ’59. In 1959, he went to Port Washington as a teacher of physical education and assistant track, football and basketball coach. He returned to Prairie du Chien in 1960, as assistant superintendent of schools. He followed BA Kennedy as superintendent of schools in 1962, and held that position for 29 years, until his retirement in 1991. Prior to his retirement, the board of education named the football/track facility the John C. Mulrooney field. From ’99 to 2003 he worked for CESA as a part time consultant in the special education department. He served 19 years with WIAA, 13 of those years as the advisory council, and six years on the board of control. He was an athletic official for 63 years in baseball, football, basketball, track and cross country working as a starter at many WIAA state track meets, WIAC conference meets, Iowa intercollegiate meets and the NCAA Division III meets in both cross country and track. He was a longtime member of Kiwanis, served on the library board and was an active member of St. Gabriel’s Catholic church.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Glee (2012); sisters, Pat Brader and Mary Jean Erler. Surviving are his five children, Pat of LaCrosse, Mike (Amy) of Hartland, Margaret Mulrooney of Montclaire, N.J., Ann (Joe) Hanson of Dodgeville, and Mary Mulrooney Emmrich of Prairie du Chien. Grandchildren, Kara Mulrooney (Tate Bunker), Jackie (Joe) Giacalone, Michaela (Kristopher) Serra, Jack (Sarah) Emmrich, Billy (Katlyn) Emmrich, Molly Hanson, and Mary Hanson. He is further survived by great-grandchildren, Keegan Giacalone, Sinora Bunker and Kristopher and Vincent Serra. Also surviving are brothers, Stan Mulrooney of Janesville, Bob Mulrooney of San Luis Obispo, Calif., sisters, Lizzie Watson of Las Vegas, and Jane Mulrooney of Flagstaff, Ariz. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and countless friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Gabriel’s Church of the Holy Family Parish, Msgr. Charles Stoetzel officiating, with burial in the Calvary Cemetery both in Prairie du Chien. Military honors will be accorded by the Prairie du Chien Honor Guard. Friends may call on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center in the Prairie du Chien High School, where there will be a wake scripture at 7:30 p.m. and also at the church one hour prior to the Mass on Friday. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Futures Scholarship Program at the Prairie du Chien High School. The Garrity Funeral Home of Prairie du Chien is assisting the family. www.garrityfuneralhome.com.