Mulock, Donald Lee

BARABOO -Donald Lee Mulock, 80, passed away peacefully on April 1, 2020 in Baraboo, Wis. He was born in Harvey, Illinois on May 16, 1939, to Robert and Arline (nee Devereaux) Mulock. On April 30, 1960, he married Darlene, his childhood sweetheart.

Don is survived by his wife and co-captain / soulmate of 60 years, Darlene (nee Hemberger); his children, Jeff, Kelly, Scott (Beth) Mulock, and Jenny (Mark) Jazwin; grandchildren Isabelle, Tanner, Hunter, Graham, Mitchell, Carly, and Ava. He is also survived by his sister, Bobette Gibbons; many nieces; nephews; other relatives and so many friends.

Don attended Webb High School, Class of 1958, in Reedsburg, Wis. and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in Platteville in 1962. Professionally, he was a civil engineer at Mid State Associates, in Baraboo.

Rascal, fun loving adventurer and Jack-of-all-trades, he cared deeply for his family and friends who loved his humor and mischief. He was always learning, challenging himself and holding himself to high standards of honesty and integrity.