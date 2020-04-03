Mulock, Donald Lee

BARABOO -Donald Lee Mulock, 80, passed away peacefully on April 1, 2020 in Baraboo, Wis. He was born in Harvey, Illinois on May 16, 1939, to Robert and Arline (nee Devereaux) Mulock. On April 30, 1960, he married Darlene, his childhood sweetheart.
Don is survived by his wife and co-captain / soulmate of 60 years, Darlene (nee Hemberger); his children, Jeff, Kelly, Scott (Beth) Mulock, and Jenny (Mark) Jazwin; grandchildren Isabelle, Tanner, Hunter, Graham, Mitchell, Carly, and Ava. He is also survived by his sister, Bobette Gibbons; many nieces; nephews; other relatives and so many friends.
Don attended Webb High School, Class of 1958, in Reedsburg, Wis. and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in Platteville in 1962. Professionally, he was a civil engineer at Mid State Associates, in Baraboo.
Rascal, fun loving adventurer and Jack-of-all-trades, he cared deeply for his family and friends who loved his humor and mischief. He was always learning, challenging himself and holding himself to high standards of honesty and integrity.
He had a fearless, can-do attitude, loved boating and skiing; was a longtime volunteer on the National Ski Patrol. He was also a licensed pilot and boat captain. He enjoyed riding his Honda Goldwing with his sons and friends. Don and Dar also traveled extensively doing the “great loop” boat trip in their C-dory as well as road trips around the country and as far as Alaska.
Don and Dar spent winters in Cape Coral, Florida where their circle of friends enjoyed each other’s company and camaraderie.
Given the current circumstances, a celebration of Don’s life will take place at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Agrace Hospice Care agrace.org/donate or the Alzheimer’s & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin at alzwisc.org Redlin funeral home will be assisting the family.
