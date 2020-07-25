Mulliken, David Charles

Born on Feb. 1, 1950, in Cooperstown, N.Y., David was the eldest son of Dr. David K. Mulliken and Virginia Stolz Mulliken. The family moved to Pikeville, Ky. in 1959. David graduated from Pikeville High School and earned a B.A. in history from Pikeville College. David's hip was badly broken in his late teens, resulting in a significant shortening of one leg. That put an end to his bowling, but he continued to follow all sports throughout his life. His encyclopedic knowledge of statistics, personnel, and trends stood him in good stead as a sportswriter for the Appalachian (Ky.) News-Express and made him an astute observer and prognosticator of most any sport - professional, Olympic, high school, or college. Throughout his life, he played chess: by mail back in the day, at club events, and in tournaments.