Mulliken, David Charles

MADISON - David Charles Mulliken, a lifelong chess player, avid bowler, and sports enthusiast who loved a good holiday meal and a lively political discussion, died at Agrace Hospice on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. He was 70 years old.
Born on Feb. 1, 1950, in Cooperstown, N.Y., David was the eldest son of Dr. David K. Mulliken and Virginia Stolz Mulliken. The family moved to Pikeville, Ky. in 1959. David graduated from Pikeville High School and earned a B.A. in history from Pikeville College. David's hip was badly broken in his late teens, resulting in a significant shortening of one leg. That put an end to his bowling, but he continued to follow all sports throughout his life. His encyclopedic knowledge of statistics, personnel, and trends stood him in good stead as a sportswriter for the Appalachian (Ky.) News-Express and made him an astute observer and prognosticator of most any sport - professional, Olympic, high school, or college. Throughout his life, he played chess: by mail back in the day, at club events, and in tournaments.
He moved to Madison from Pikeville in 2010. He worked at Advanced Employment, received support from Options in Community Living, and enjoyed getting to know and spend time with his sister's in-laws, Roger and Yvonne Turner. He was also a regular at the Madison Sequoya Library Chess Club. When David moved to Badger Prairie Health Care Center in 2019, Brad Phillips of the Sequoya Club regularly visited for a game of chess. Despite David's near-total blindness, Brad and David had lively matches thanks in part to Brad's knowledge and creativity in finding technical challenges and end games for the two to practice.
David was pre-deceased by his mother (1987) and his father (2001) and is survived by his siblings, Deborah Lawson (Jerry), Terence K. Mulliken, and Melissa Mulliken (Kim Turner); as well as his nieces and nephews. David overcame much. He was a contrarian who connected with people and made friends in every setting in which he found himself. We are grateful for the end-of-life care he received from the exceptional in-patient staff at Agrace and for the support and friendship of Kyle Fite and Christine Witt. Mostly, we are grateful to have had the opportunity, through good times and difficult ones, to be a part of David's life.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.