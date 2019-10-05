MARXVILLE - Norman C. “Norm” Muller, age 81, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at UW Hospital in Madison, of complications from heart disease. He was born on Nov. 3, 1937, near South Bear Creek in the Town of Forest in Richland County, Wis., the son of Noel “Duddy” Muller and Avis (Newlun) Muller.
He met the love of his life, Stella Faith, at a dance in Soldiers Grove in 1954. They were united in marriage on Feb. 15, 1958, and had a son, Jeff, later that year.
He graduated from West Lima High School in 1955, and served honorably in the U.S. Army from 1955-58, having been stationed in South Korea for 17 months. After working at a variety of jobs, he discovered he loved driving for a living, delivering laboratory research animals for Harlan-Sprague Dawley from 1969, until retiring in 2000.
Norm was an outstanding athlete in high school, and was a lifelong fan of the Wisconsin Badgers, Chicago Bears and, most of all, the Chicago Cubs. The highlight, of course, was when the Cubs won the World Series in 2016.
Norm and Stella loved to travel and visited all 50 states, all 10 Canadian provinces and every continent, save for Antarctica. But Norm was happiest at home in Marxville. He worked tirelessly landscaping their property, even as his health declined.
He is survived by his wife, Stella of Marxville; son, Jeff of Des Moines, Iowa; brothers, Rodney (Marcine) Muller of La Farge, and Alan (Judi) Muller of Sun Prairie; brother-in-law, Jim (Rita) Faith of Las Vegas, Nev.; sister-in-law, Emelie Bagley of Council Bluffs, Iowa; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Norm was preceded in death by his parents, his aunts and uncles, and several cousins, as well as his beloved basset hounds, Barney and Uncle Famous.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 11, at Hooverson Funeral Home in Mazomanie. Visitation will be held from 4 - 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10.
To plant a tree in memory of Norman Muller as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.