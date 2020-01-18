Muller, Linda M.

A lover of children and animals, Linda found the solace she needed post-Daniel’s death by adopting a new puppy, Coco, who immediately began to soothe the deep void left by her all too brief time with Daniel. When her latest cancer diagnosis came, Linda’s health took a turn for the worse. Linda found the strength of character to fight back, making the best of each day, seeking out time with those she loved most, and putting her affairs in order. While struggling to overcome her health complexities, she continued her work in the care for the families and homes who had come to depend upon her. Her passing has left a large void in all of their lives. Au revoir, cher ami!