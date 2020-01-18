Muller, Linda M.

MADISON - Linda M. Muller, 52, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, after years of struggle with multiple cancers, at University Hospital. She was born June 6, 1967, in Madison, the daughter of George and Adelheid (Heidi) (Reinholtz) Muller.
Linda’s life was marked by incredible generosity and service to others. She studied and had a love of art and design, and was talented as a chef, private caterer, nanny, gardener and floral designer with a knack for producing beauty in everything she touched. She was strong and athletic, loving to ride bicycles long distances, swim, and snorkel. Despite repeated bouts with cancer, she was passionate about fitness and yoga; even achieving yoga instructorship a year ago despite her declining health.
Linda never gave up on life and living, despite her health challenges. She delighted in beautiful things and design excellence, traveling extensively whenever she could, to see and experience some of the known design centers of the world.
When Linda met Daniel, her soulmate, they enjoyed a marvelous, joyful courtship and ultimately, became life partners. They traveled, enjoyed great food and wine, and looked forward to spending the rest of their lives together. Tragically, their promise of life together was cut short by Daniel’s untimely death in July of 2016—also the result of cancer. His memory and their love sustained her during the profound grieving that followed.
A lover of children and animals, Linda found the solace she needed post-Daniel’s death by adopting a new puppy, Coco, who immediately began to soothe the deep void left by her all too brief time with Daniel. When her latest cancer diagnosis came, Linda’s health took a turn for the worse. Linda found the strength of character to fight back, making the best of each day, seeking out time with those she loved most, and putting her affairs in order. While struggling to overcome her health complexities, she continued her work in the care for the families and homes who had come to depend upon her. Her passing has left a large void in all of their lives. Au revoir, cher ami!
You have free articles remaining.
Linda is survived by her sister, Debbie Stull (Tom); brother, Joe; aunt, Maria Patt (Bob); niece, Allyson Stull; great-niece, Adele Greene; sister-in-law, Sally Muller (Rodgers); cousins, and many friends, neighbors and acquaintances.
She was preceded in death by her beloved partner, Daniel Grossberg; both her maternal and paternal grandparents; parents; and two siblings, an infant sister, Doris and brother, Jerry.
As a final act of generosity, Linda donated her body for medical study to the University of Wisconsin Medical School.
A Memorial will be held to honor Linda on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. at Kavanaugh’s Esquire Club, 1025 N. Sherman Ave., in Madison, Wis., 53704.
Additionally, a Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. at Olbrich Botanical Gardens, 3330 Atwood Avenue, Madison, Wis., 53704, in the Atrium Room.
May God bless you, Linda, and hold you in the palm of His hand. You are greatly missed!
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the University of Wisconsin Carbone Cancer Center, or to a charity of your choice, in Linda’s name.