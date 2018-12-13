SUN PRAIRIE - Ingrid Muller, age 48, passed away in her husband's arms after a long brave struggle with Leukemia, on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. She was born on July 24, 1970, in Kempton Park, South Africa, daughter to Christoffel and Elizabeth (Coetzee) Wolfaardt. Ingrid was united in marriage to Jan Muller on Oct. 9, 1993, in Kempton Park, South Africa. They were married for 25 years.
Ingrid will be remembered for her loving and caring nature. She always put others before herself.
Ingrid worked for the State of Wisconsin and took pride in her work and her home country of South Africa. She enjoyed music and knitting. Ingrid was active in her church and brought great joy to the children's ministries and praise team.
Ingrid is survived by her husband, Jan; mother, Elsa Wolfaardt; father, and mother-in-law, Maria and Ben Muller; nieces, Lee-Ann and Jade; brother-in-law, Bennie Muller; sister-in-law, Susan Delport; and nephews, Ronald and Etieen and many other extended relatives. She was preceded in death by her father, Christoffel "Toffee" Wolfaardt; and brother, Eben Wolfaardt.
A memorial visitation and luncheon will be held at CROSSROADS CHURCH, 3815 South Dutch Mill Road, Madison, from 1 p. m. until 2:30 p. m., on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, with a memorial service at 2:30 p.m. at the church, with Pastor Doug Van Essen officiating.
Memorials may be made to UW Carbone Cancer Center or Crossroads Youth Ministries.
The family would like to thank the UW Hospital Bone Marrow Transplant team and nursing staff, Dr. Hall and Blythe N.P., and primary nurses Kate and Jordan. Also, Jackie who took care of Ingrid's room. Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.