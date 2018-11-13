VIOLA—Virginia Ann Mullendore, age 84, of Viola, died Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Soldiers Grove Nursing Home.
Funeral Services will be Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, at 11 a.m. at the UNITED METHODIST CHURCH OF VIOLA. Pastors Hong-Lim Park of Viola and Larry Stegall of Holmen will co-officiate, with burial to follow the service at the Viola Cemetery. Friends may call during a visitation on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the HENTHORN MEMORIAL CENTER, or on Saturday for one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be directed to the Viola United Methodist Church or to the Kickapoo Rescue Services.
To offer online condolences, go to www.vossfh.com. The Vosseteig Funeral Homes’ Henthorn Memorial Chapel, 129 S. Main St., Highway 56 E., next to the library, Viola, is serving the family.
(608) 627-2100