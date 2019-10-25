REEDSBURG - Larry P. Mullen, age 75, passed away on Oct. 25, 2019, at the Sauk County Health Care Center in Reedsburg, Wis.
Larry was born Oct. 4,1944, to Frank and Gladys (Grawin) Mullen. He was baptized at St. Mathews Lutheran Church on South Ridge and was confirmed at St. John's Lutheran Church in Burlington, Wis. He is a past member of Our Redeemer Lutheran in Madison, where he ushered and was a leader with the Lutheran Pioneers. He is currently a member of St. John's Lutheran in Kendall.
On Dec. 18, 1965 Larry married Rita Bray, the love of his life. Together they raised three children, Gregory, Michael and Cindy.
Larry, better known as 'Moon' or 'Uncle Lar' was a kind, down to earth person, who never spoke a bad word about anyone. He enjoyed hunting, camping, cutting wood, watching TV, roller skating in his younger days, and being "on the farm”. He was a proud member of Operating Engineers Union, Local 139 and Kendall American Legion Post #309.
In death he will be reunited with his son, Greg, who passed away in 1989. Also, preceding him in death are his parents, Frank and Gladys Mullen; his parents-in-law, Nelson and Opal (Malosh) Bray, and his aunt, Margaret (Butch) Kiel.
Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Rita; his son, Michael (Jodi Greenwood); his daughter, Cindy; one aunt, Beatrice Burkhalter; and his sister, Vicki (Robert) Kenngott. He is also survived by Jodi's daughter, Katelyn (Tom) Statz, their daughter Raelynn, and Jodi's son Garret; sisters in-law, Pat (Verlyn) Brey, Nina Wendland, Pat Williams; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Celebration of life will be at 11 a.m on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at St. John's Lutheran Church, Kendall. Pastor Larry Neitzel will officiate. Burial will be in the South Ridge Cemetery with military honors provided by Kendall American Legion Post #309. Friends and relatives may call one hour before the service. The family requests memorials be given in Larry's honor to the restoration of Glenwood Park, payable to Village of Kendall, 219 W Railroad St, Kendall, Wis. 54638 with notation for Park Fund.