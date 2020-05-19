Mullee, Jonathan "Jon"

MADISON - Jonathan "Jon" Mullee, age 39, began his eternal life on Monday, May 18, 2020, in the comfort of his home surrounded by his loving family. Jon was born on Jan. 22, 1981, in Redwood City, Calif. to Michael "Mick" and Margaret "Peggy" Mullee. Moving to Madison in his first year, he was raised with three loving sisters, Allison, Erin and Meghan and four wonderful brothers, twins Kevin and Tim, Peter and Justin. Jon attended St. Maria Goretti Grade School and Memorial High School.

His passions included hunting, fishing, numerous sports, cooking for his family, and above all, big campfires surrounded by the ones he loved. Jon worked with his father in the family real estate business as a property manager. He grew in skill over the years, became very accomplished and greatly contributed to the family's business. Jon's life forever changed when he met the love of his life, Mariel Lopez Mercado. Mariel was truly a great match and Jon's greatest life blessing. They were married on June 22, 2013, at St. Joseph's Church in Verona and were blessed with three sons, Eli (5) and twins, Sawyer and Logan (3). Jon had a true love of life and people, freely offering his friendship to all. His big ready smile, booming voice and warm heart were always given without reservation. While he will be sorely missed, we have gladly given him to his true Father. He was ready to relish his new journey.