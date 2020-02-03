Mulcahy, Carmen (Mary)

ALBANY, MINN. - Carmen (Mary) Mulcahy, OSB, 94, died on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. The Eucharist of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at the Sacred Heart Chapel, Saint Benedict’s Monastery, St. Joseph, Minn. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Benson Funeral Home. Friends may call at Saint Scholastica Convent, St. Cloud, Minn., on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, for a Prayer Service at 1 p.m., followed by visitation until 4:15 p.m., or for a Vigil Prayer Service at 7 p.m. at Saint Benedict’s Monastery. Visitation continues at 9 a.m. until the time of the funeral on Feb. 5.

