Mulak, Sharon Mary

MADISON — Sharon Mary Mulak, 69, of Madison died on July 17, 2020, at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg. She was born on April 7, 1951, in Janesville, the daughter of Richard S. and Mary G. (Barriage) Overton. She married Lloyd F. Velicer on July 6, 1984. Sharon attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison from which she received a Bachelor's Degree in English and a Master's Degree in Library Science. She worked at the Wisconsin Historical Society Library from 1975 until 1995 when she took early retirement due to ill health. It was at the library that she met her future husband, Lloyd F. Velicer, following the dissolution of her first marriage to Gerald P. Mulak.