AVOCA / MADISON - William E. "Tom" "Two Dollar Tom" Muetz, age 79, slipped away to spend the day with his wife, Sue as today, Tuesday, March 5, 2019, would have been their 59th wedding anniversary. He was born on Aug. 4, 1939, the son of Ervin and Margaret (Janssen) Muetz. Tom enjoyed hunting, fishing, the Dallas Cowboys and their Cheerleaders. He was well known for making people his special sandwiches.
Tom is survived by his children, Tina (Kirk) Kienitz, Nick (Laurie) Muetz and Francesca (Mike) Ehler; grandchildren, Danielle (Eric) Steinhoff, Brett (Samantha) Stuard, Megan Sater, Casey Ehler, Tyler Ehler, Kirstina Kienitz, Troy Sater, Jordan Ehler, Zach Ehler, Kylee Kienitz and Nichole Muetz; nine great-grandchildren whom he affectionately called his mooshkums; brother, Dan (Dalon) Muetz; sisters, Toni Edwards and Patti; in-laws, Mary Graves, Frank (Marcia) Signorile, Michele Lewis, Angie (Jeff) Burzynski and Teri Signorile; and many more nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sue Muetz; parents, Ervin and Margaret Muetz; sister, Sharon Stewart; brother, Don Muetz; brother-in-law, Harold Graves; and niece, Andrea Adams.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, March 17, 2019, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the AVOCA VILLAGE HALL, 401 Wisconsin St., Avoca. The family would like to thank the staffs at Agrace Hospice and Upland Hills Hospice for the care and compassion they provided. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.