MADISON—The Venerable Susan Richards Mueller (nee Richards) died on Aug. 12, 2018, at her home due to complications from dementia. She was born on Dec. 31, 1946, in Evanston, Ill., to Dr. Stanleigh and Olive (nee Pellage) Richards. She attended New Trier High School in Winnetka, Ill., and graduated in 1964. She came to UW-Madison to study classics and graduated with studies in Latin, Spanish, and Education. After spending her junior year in Italy, she returned to Madison where she met William Mueller, who was then the organist at St. Francis House (The Episcopal Student Center on the UW Campus). They were married there on June 22, 1968, and just celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.
With her language skills, beaming personality, and strong Christian faith, she touched a large and diverse group of people. She taught Latin and Spanish at the former Holy Name Seminary for 16 years until it closed in 1995. During this time she began studying for the Deaconate in the Episcopal Church, and was ordained a Deacon in 1984. She was assigned to various parishes in Madison including St. Francis House, Grace Church, St. Dunstan’s and St. Andrew’s. She continued to expand her ministry when she ran the Deacon’s School for the Episcopal Diocese of Milwaukee. For all of this work and much more, she was raised to the position of Archdeacon for the Diocese in 2006. This resulted in her “Reverend” title being replaced by the title, “Venerable.” Her husband likes to point out that things continued normally at home, and he was not asked to genuflect before entering the house. She went on to work for Renaissance Learning and traveled the country teaching and promoting their computerized reading software.
She was diagnosed with dementia 10 years ago, and as it started to take its toll she became more home bound, and lost the ability to stay in contact with those around her. The dementia didn’t dampen her radiant personality however. She interacted with everyone from the grocery store personnel to church members, making them feel special. Even in her final days she continued her pastoral gifts by complimenting all of the medical personnel who treated her. She would compliment their smiles, jewelry and attire. To her, everyone was special.
She is survived by her husband, William; and their children, Kathryn and David (Nicole). She is also survived by her grandchildren, Sofia Roberts, Wesley Roberts, and Aspen Mueller. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A celebration of her life will be held on Aug. 25, 2018, at 11 a.m. at the LUTHERAN CHURCH OF THE LIVING CHRIST, 110 N. Gammon Road, with Steven Miller, Bishop of the Milwaukee Episcopal Diocese, Andy Jones, Rector of St. Andrew’s, Madison, and Dan Kowert, Pastor of Living Christ officiating. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow the service at Sunset Memory Gardens. Suggested donations would be to the Alzheimer’s Association, the Grace Church Food Pantry, or the Outreach Ministry of Living Christ. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.
