Beloit / Sun Prairie - Roland F. Mueller, age 94, died peacefully in the VA Hospital in Madison, Dec. 28, 2018. He was born June 15, 1965, to Phillip and Minnie (Krause) Mueller in Brook Park, Minn. Roland was a World War II Veteran who served as a combat medic in the Philippines with the 785th Tank Battalion. He was inducted into the U. S. Army on Feb. 22, 1943, and was honorably discharged on Jan. 31, 1946. Roland then married his beautiful bride, Marjorie Rau on April 4, 1965 and were married 46 years before her passing on Oct. 4, 2011.
He was a loving husband, father, and amazing grandfather. Roland touched thousands of peoples' lives across the world with his handmade crosses, smile and laughter. Roland, along with Marge, became longtime, dedicated members of Atonement Lutheran Church in Beloit. He was an active member at church, serving in the Men's Fellowship and championship dart ball teams. His everlasting love and compassion for all people will be greatly missed.
Roland is survived by his daughter, Dianne Tobias Millard of Waukesha; his son, Donald (Sharon) Tobias, Jr. of Beloit; four grandchildren, Deanna (Kathy Keehn) Tobias of Madison, Jason (Tiffany) Tobias of Madison, Shane Tobias of Beloit and Hannah Tobias of Beloit; one great-grandchild; one great-great-grandchild and his niece Linda (Terry) Bartholomew of Russellville, Ark.; and his nephew, Rick (Janet) Mueller of Freeport, Ill. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; and his son, Dennis Mueller.
The family would like to thank all the members of Atonement Lutheran Church who were a huge part of his family and life. To the Veterans and residents of New Perspective Living Community of Sun Prairie, he was so proud and thankful for your friendship, support and love that you showed him in the twilight of his great life. Lastly, an endless thank you to the medical staff and volunteers of the Madison VA Hospital who gave him the support and respect that he deserved leading into his path to Heaven for eternal life with his loved ones and Lord Jesus Christ.
Roland's Funeral Service will be 11 a.m., on Friday Jan. 4, 2019, in the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME 1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit, with the Rev. Tina Koenig Ray officiating. Full military honors will be accorded in the funeral home parking lot, following the service. Entombment will in the Shrine of Memories Mausoleum, Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens, South Beloit, Ill. Visitation will be Friday from 10 a.m. until time of service in the funeral home. Please share a memory or a condolence with the family at www.brianmarkfh.com.