GREEN LAKE—Dr. Gustave Charles Erich “Gus” Mueller passed away peacefully at home on Monday, Nov. 12, 2018, at the age of 86. Born in Princeton, Wis. on April 3, 1932, he was the third child of Dr. Gustav and Edith (Schoenberg) Mueller. Formerly the school’s band mascot, Gus graduated from Princeton High School in 1949, as Salutatorian and a member of the National Honor Society. After graduation Gus attended the premed program at UW-Madison and studied in Edinburgh, Scotland, where he earned his Master’s Degree before returning to UW-Madison to complete a second Master’s Degree. He then transferred to Harvard Medical School in Boston, Mass., graduating cum Laude in 1957.
In 1957, Gus married Sara Robbins in a small ceremony in Maplewood, N.J., before moving to Boston to start his surgical internship and residency at Massachusetts General Hospital. Gus joined the U.S. Air Force in 1962, and was stationed at Wright-Patterson Air Force base in Dayton, Ohio.
Upon completion of his residency at MGH, Gus attended a thoracic-vascular program in Bristol, England before returning home to Wisconsin. Here he joined the Quisling Clinic where he practiced thoracic and cardiovascular surgery primarily at Madison General Hospital.
In 1966, he purchased his family’s farm outside Princeton and continued to farm until the late 1980’s. In 2000, Sara and Gus built a retirement home on Green Lake and Gus retired from medicine. Gus was active in Green Lake serving on the Green Lake County Board of Supervisors, the Green Lake Sanitary Commission, and the board of Habitat for Humanity for many years.
Throughout his life Gus has enjoyed various building projects, working on the family farm and dedicating himself to his work. Many coworkers and patients have regaled the wonderful stories of his compassionate care and dedication to his patients. Gus will be remembered by his family and friends for his sharp wit and sense of humor which he carried throughout life.
Gustave is survived by his loving wife, Sara of 61 years and their children, Rachel Mueller of Markesan, Gretchen Mueller (Scott Warner) of Tempe, Ariz., Edith (Paul) McDonald of Chippewa Falls, and James (Tracy) Mueller of Berlin. Gus is survived by his grandchildren, Sara (Tom) Behling, James (Brittany) Farrell, Levi Mueller, Ariel Mueller, Herbert Graffis, William Graffis, Elsie McDonald, Samuel McDonald, Lillian McDonald, Celia Mueller, Erich Mueller, Tess Mueller; and nine great-grandchildren. Gustave was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Gustav and Edith Mueller; sisters, Nancy Mueller and Helen Brenner; brother, Dr. Robert Mueller; and Gus and Sara’s daughter Rebecca.
The Mueller family would like to express their profound gratitude to Abby, Bonnie, Mary Lou, Sandi, Shannon, and Shirley who so lovingly cared for Gus at home, and to Generations Hospice from Fond du Lac.
A memorial service to honor Gus will be held on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, with visitation from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., and a memorial service at 4 p.m., at CORNERSTONE FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 181 S. Main St., Markesan, WI 53946.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Dr. G.G. Mueller, VFW Post 10452 in his honor.
