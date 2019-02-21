FITCHBURG - Deanna J. Mueller, age 58, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, after a long illness. She was born on March 27, 1960, in Oshkosh, the daughter of Ralph and Geraldine (Zeller) Mueller.
Deanna graduated from UW-Madison in 1982, with a degree in engineering mechanics and worked first for IBM and later for American Family Insurance as a project manager. She was an accomplished equestrian, a 100-mile bicyclist, and an avid reader of mystery novels. She loved cats, admired hawks, and was fascinated by gemology.
Deanna is survived by her mother, Geraldine Mueller; sister, Laurie Mueller; aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her father Ralph Mueller.
Deanna's family would like to thank her many devoted friends and colleagues who comforted her during her illness.
According to Deanna's wishes, no memorial service will be held. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.