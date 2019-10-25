PRAIRIE DU SAC - Curtis F. Mueller passed away in his sleep on Oct. 19, 2019 at the age of 85. He was born on July 17, 1934 in Alma, Wis. to Oliver Peter and Dorathy Mae (Bemis) Mueller. After graduating from Prairie du Sac High School in 1952, Curt went on to earn a degree in Pharmacology from the University of Wisconsin in 1957. During college Curt joined the Air Force ROTC program and later enlisted as 2nd Lieutenant at Ft. Sam Houston in San Antonio, Texas, in the Army Medical Service Corps as a Medic. At UW he played varsity basketball for his beloved Wisconsin Badgers earning three letters and holding the rebounding record for several years. Curt married Sally J. Stephan in 1957 and together they had three children.

After graduating the University of Wisconsin, Curt was licensed to practice pharmacy in Illinois and Wisconsin taking his first job at Walgreens in Chicago. Curt later returned to Wisconsin and became a business partner with his father, O.P. Mueller, at Mueller Drugs in Prairie du Sac. In 1959 Curt started a new business selling athletic first-aid products to high school, college and professional sports teams as a sideline. In 1961, he founded and incorporated the Mueller Chemical Company and later changed the name to Mueller Sports Medicine. Over the last 60 years Curt grew the company into a global powerhouse in the sports medicine industry with many inventions, patents, and successful product lines including the iconic Quench Gum® . Probably the most significant achievement being his invention of the retail sports medicine category under the Sport Care® brand which has grown into a large retail category in and of itself. The company currently does business in over 100 countries around the globe with a subsidiary in Yokohama, Japan and warehouses in the Netherland's and China.

Curt felt a very strong connection to his local community and was a friendly face supporting local businesses and people. He was instrumental as the President of the Chamber of Commerce in 1961 during the planning, fund raising, and initial construction of the Sauk Prairie Airport. Many years later, he saved the airport from closure by purchasing, investing and making improvements.

Curt dedicated his life to his family, his company, and supporting the Wisconsin Badgers teams, as well as Athletic Training Education within the School of Kinesiology. Curt will be remembered for his extreme passion, sense of humor, respect, commitment, and playfulness. Curt worked extremely hard and enjoyed life even harder.

Curt is survived by his sister, Barbara (Gerald) Erickson; three children, Jeff (Michele) Mueller of Wilmington, NC., Brett (Dawn) Mueller of Middleton, Wis., and Ginger Mueller-Mann of Porter Ranch, Calif.; grandchildren; Steven Mueller, Stephanie (Shawn) Mullery, Kelli Mueller, Kristopher Mueller, Jesse Mueller, Bryan Mann, Blake Mann, and Sean Mann; and great-grandchildren, Silas Mullery, Isla Mullery, and Zuly Mueller. He is further survived by his nieces, nephews, and dedicated Mueller Sports Medicine team members. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister Beverly Kohlman.

A private service was held on Oct. 25, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held November 30, 2019 at the SAUK PRAIRIE RIVER ARTS CENTER, located at the SAUK PRAIRE HIGH SCHOOL, 105 9th St., Prairie du Sac. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Memories of Curt will be shared at 1:00 p.m. A gathering will follow at Lake Wisconsin Country Club, N1076 Golf Road, Prairie du Sac, Wis.

In Lieu of flowers, tributes in Curt's memory can be made to the UW-Madison Athletic Training Scholarship Fund www.supportuw .org/giveto/atpscholarship

