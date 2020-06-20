Mueller, Charles "Chuck"

LOGAN, Utah - Charles Chuck" Mueller passed away on June 8, 2020, in Logan, Utah. He was born Feb. 16, 1925, in Brillion, Wis. After serving in the Army Air Force as a bomber pilot, he moved to Madison to attend the University of Wisconsin, graduating in 1949 in Mechanical Engineering.

He married Mary Louise Huibregtse on Aug. 28, 1948. He worked at Temperature Systems Inc. for his entire career, retiring as president in 1988. He served on the Madison Opera Board of Trustees for many years and after retirement with the Madison chapter of SCORE.

In April 2019, he and Mary moved to Logan, Utah, to be closer to family. He is survived by his wife Mary, sons Charles and Richard, and grandchildren Sarah, Ben and William. Interment will be at Forest Hill Cemetery at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Madison Opera or Covenant Presbyterian Church in Madison.

