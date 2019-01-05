RICHLAND CENTER—Alice (Kraska) Mueller, age 89, passed away on Dec. 15, 2018. Alice was born on Sept. 27, 1929, in St. Paul, Minn., to Arthur and Gertrude (Ulbrich) Kraska and grew up in Richland Center, where she raised her nine children. She graduated from RCHS where she was employed until she devoted many years to raising her family. She was later employed by the Frank Lloyd Wright Museum and NHS which she enjoyed immensely.
Her extraordinary creative nature was demonstrated in her many artistic endeavors including painting and designing for the Betty Hayes School of Dance, where her five daughters studied.
Alice was a talented seamstress and loved to write. She was inspired to write a children’s book, “Butterfly at the Mardi Gras” after the birth of her first grandchild. She had a prison newsletter ministry and wrote many letters to the editor.
Alice was a loving and dedicated mother to her nine surviving children, Dennis, Donald (Mary), Gale, Joel and Jade of Richland Center, Cheryl (Joe Burdick) Williston, Fla., Ellen (LaVerne) Hess, Neenah, Heidi (Brian) Tessmann, Ocala, Fla., and Leah (Christopher) McFarlin, Morriston, Fla. She is further survived by her brother, William “Bill” Kraska, Richland Center; 11 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Ray and Harold Kraska, Edna Peckham, and Marie “Dolly” Bickel; and her former husband, Bernard “Pug” Mueller.
A memorial service will be held in Richland Center at a later date.