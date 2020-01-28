Moyer, David B.

David received an Associate of Applied Science degree in Nursery Management from Williamsport Area Community College in 1973. He worked for Fairleigh Dickinson University in New Jersey for 10 years until moving from New Jersey to Virginia where he worked as a printing press plate designer for Communication Corporation of America. In 1992, David and the family moved to Wisconsin where he worked for Shuttle Press for several years, as well as other part-time jobs. Finally, he worked for the Verona Area School District as a custodian where he enjoyed spending time with his team members and the educational staff. During his time in Virginia and Wisconsin, he enjoyed his time on his hobby farm where he grew ornamental trees and fruit and vegetable plants. Most of all, he loved spending time and playing with his grandsons.