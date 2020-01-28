Moyer, David B.

PRIMROSE - David B. Moyer, age 66, of Primrose, passed away on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Agrace Hospice Care. He was born on Aug. 19, 1953, in Des Moines, Iowa at Iowa Methodist Hospital, the son of Donald Moyer and Virginia (Stearns) Moyer. He married Marilyn (Quist) Fisher on April 14, 1984, in Hackensack, N.J.
David received an Associate of Applied Science degree in Nursery Management from Williamsport Area Community College in 1973. He worked for Fairleigh Dickinson University in New Jersey for 10 years until moving from New Jersey to Virginia where he worked as a printing press plate designer for Communication Corporation of America. In 1992, David and the family moved to Wisconsin where he worked for Shuttle Press for several years, as well as other part-time jobs. Finally, he worked for the Verona Area School District as a custodian where he enjoyed spending time with his team members and the educational staff. During his time in Virginia and Wisconsin, he enjoyed his time on his hobby farm where he grew ornamental trees and fruit and vegetable plants. Most of all, he loved spending time and playing with his grandsons.
You have free articles remaining.
David is survived by his son, Daniel (Lana) Moyer; grandchildren, Dallas and Maddox Moyer of Oregon, Wis.; his step-son, Shawn (Candice) Fisher; his wife, Marilyn Moyer; his sisters, Marcia (Jim) Moyer of Reading, Pa., Suzanne (Jim) Cummins of Burke, Va., Lisa Fravel of Stafford, Va.; his brother, Roger Moyer of Monsheim, Germany; and nieces and nephews, Chris, Michael, Nicholas, Kathryn, and Joseph. David was preceded in death by his father and mother, Donald and Virginia Moyer.
A celebration of life will be held on Feb. 1, 2020, at Sugar River United Methodist Church in Verona, Wis. from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial donation to the Magic Foundation at: https://www.magicfoundation.org/Give/ by selecting “Memorial Donation” from the drop-down menu under “Donation Type” and typing in “Moyer Family” in the details box. This foundation offers advocacy, support and education for those affected by endocrine disorders, including David’s oldest grandchild, Dallas.
Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com
Cress Center
6021 University Ave. Madison
(608) 238-8406