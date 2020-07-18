Moyer, Beverly J.

MADISON — Beverly J. Moyer, age 79, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg, Wis., following a brief illness. Bev was born in Madison, Wis. July 7, 1941, the daughter of Floyd E. and Celia M. (Hoffman) Beals. She stayed a lifelong resident until her passing. Bev graduated from Madison East High School in 1959. Soon thereafter she met and married LeRoy W. Moyer. Their family grew with the birth of their daughter Kelly followed by son, James (JP).
In addition to raising a family, she proudly worked for the State of Wisconsin for many years, retiring from the University of Wisconsin School of Veterinary Medicine. She was a longtime member of Lakeview Lutheran church, where she was married, enjoyed attending service with her family and teaching Sunday school.
She enjoyed many activities including bowling, softball, cross country skiing and camping. She also loved spending time with family and friends, listening to music, playing cards, relaxing with her cat and knitting. The lifelong friends she made in Madison meant a great deal to her. Through all of life's ups and downs, they all supported one another.
Bev should be remembered for her strength and resilience through the years. She dealt with many health challenges, but always found a way to persevere, keep a sense of humor and find the good in life. Although she was physically unable to enjoy previous activities, she stayed active by serving on the board of the condo association where she lived, collecting Betty Boop, Elvis and Coca-Cola memorabilia, meeting with friends and neighbors, and visiting her brother Cal in Florida.
She is survived by her children: Kelly (Steve) Wolff and James (Laura) Moyer; four grandchildren, Drew and Sawyer Wolff and Cole and Levi Moyer; and brother, Calvin (Charlotte) Beals. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private family services will be held.
The family would like to thank the staff at Heritage Senior Living and Agrace HospiceCare for the loving care they provided Beverly.
