Moyer, Beverly J.

MADISON — Beverly J. Moyer, age 79, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg, Wis., following a brief illness. Bev was born in Madison, Wis. July 7, 1941, the daughter of Floyd E. and Celia M. (Hoffman) Beals. She stayed a lifelong resident until her passing. Bev graduated from Madison East High School in 1959. Soon thereafter she met and married LeRoy W. Moyer. Their family grew with the birth of their daughter Kelly followed by son, James (JP).

In addition to raising a family, she proudly worked for the State of Wisconsin for many years, retiring from the University of Wisconsin School of Veterinary Medicine. She was a longtime member of Lakeview Lutheran church, where she was married, enjoyed attending service with her family and teaching Sunday school.

She enjoyed many activities including bowling, softball, cross country skiing and camping. She also loved spending time with family and friends, listening to music, playing cards, relaxing with her cat and knitting. The lifelong friends she made in Madison meant a great deal to her. Through all of life's ups and downs, they all supported one another.