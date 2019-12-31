Moy, Michael P.

SUN PRAIRIE - Michael P. Moy, age 52, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at his home in Sun Prairie. He was born on Jan. 2, 1967, in Madison and was the son of Bernard and Vera (Muckler) Moy, Sr. Michael farmed for many years, which is what he enjoyed doing most.

He is survived by his father, Bernard, Sr.; two sisters, Kathy (John) Rock, and Debra Moy; a brother, Bernard (Sandy) Moy, Jr.; and a nephew, Quintin Moy.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Vera.

At Michael’s request, a private family funeral service will be held.

