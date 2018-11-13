Try 1 month for 99¢

STOUGHTON—Marilyn K. (Hopkins) Moy, age 82, passed away peacefully on Monday, Nov. 12, 2018, at Stoughton Hospital. She was born in Brooklyn on March 31, 1936, the daughter of Earl and Elizabeth (Jones) Hopkins. Marilyn married John Moy on Aug. 22, 1956. Together they raised four children, Daniel (Karen) Moy, Cynthia (Terry) Rose, Patricia (Ken) Tofsland and Jerald (Rose) Moy.

Marilyn enjoyed many hobbies including sewing, knitting, reading, baking and cooking. She and John enjoyed many weekends traveling in their motor home to polka dances around the Midwest. They also enjoyed playing cards with friends and spending time with family.

Marilyn is survived by her husband, John, of 62 years; their four children; brother, David Hopkins; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Roger Hopkins.

A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON STOUGHTON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1358 Hwy. 51 North at Jackson St., Stoughton, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, with a lunch to follow. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday. Burial will be private. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

1358 Hwy. 51 N. at Jackson St.

(608) 873-4590

