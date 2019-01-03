COLUMBUS - Barbara A. Moungey, age 77, died on Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, at UW Hospital in Madison surrounded by the love of God and her family. She was born on April 28, 1941, in Watertown to Charles and Hilda (Holzhueter) Fischer. Barbara was married to Wayne Moungey on Sept. 23, 1961, in Waterloo and together had three children.
She worked in a dental office in Waterloo as a bookkeeper and assistant for many years. Barbara was also a cook at DeForest High School before her retirement. Barbara always put God and her family first. Giving her children the gift of faith was one of her greatest accomplishments.
Barbara cherished spending the time with her family, kitties and with her husband Wayne in the garden. Next to Wayne, the love of her life, she had a great love for Elvis. Barbara had a big heart and would share it with anyone she came across. Barbara's children and grandchildren were the joy of her life. She was so proud of all of them. Her grandchildren were blessed to have Barbara as a role model and endless supply of love in their lives.
Barbara and Wayne always went out of their way to attend special events and celebrated milestones in their lives of their family. It was rare she would miss a church event, concert, or sporting event; sometimes traveling between cities so she would not miss an event. How luck we were to have someone in our lives that makes saying goodbye so hard. Barbara loved and was loved beyond measure. Her husband, family, sister, nieces and nephews and many friends will forever carry that love in their hearts.
Survivors include her husband, Wayne of Columbus; three children, Michelle (Matt) Schoenherr of Sun Prairie, Corey (Shannon) of Milton, and Heather (James) Kopfer of Columbus; seven grandchildren, Mariah, Sam, Dayne, Kailey, Sydney, Audra and Tyler; a sister, Donna (Jim) Larrabee of Waterloo; nieces, nephews, many in-laws, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., with visitation beginning at 9 a.m., on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, at ZION EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, Columbus. The Rev. Harold Sturm will officiate. A family burial will be in Washington Cemetery, Town of Portland.
Memorials may be directed to Zion Church or the charity of one's choice. Online condolences may be made at www.jensenfuneralandcremation.com.