SUN PRAIRIE - Shirley Joyce Motl, 88 years old, of Sun Prairie, Wis., passed peacefully on Friday, March 29, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare after a long struggle with dementia. Born on April 30, 1930, in Milwaukee, Wis., she was the daughter of Irvin Marx and Annabelle (Paul) Drew. On June 23, 1951, she married Thomas Leroy Motl of Marshall, Wis. at the Basilica of St. Josaphat in Milwaukee.
Shirley loved animals, was an enthusiastic gardener, an excellent cook, enjoyed playing Bridge with her friends, and was a loyal Badgers and Packers fan! Shirley was a nurturing caregiver, who had a huge heart for helping the elderly in her community.
She is survived by her loving sons, Jeff (Kathy) Motl of Palatka, Fla., Timm (Christine) Motl of Las Vegas, Nev., Nick Motl of Sun Prairie and Kevin (Mary) Motl of Burnsville, Minn.; eight grandchildren, Mark (Lindsey) Motl, Christopher (Christina) Motl, Sarah P. Motl, Matt (Robyn) Motl, Alex Motl, Kyle (Lauren) Motl, Mandy Motl and Daniel Motl; and nine great-grandchildren; as well as many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Irvin Marx and Annabelle (nee Martinek) Drew; step-father, Paul Drew; her husband, Thomas Motl; sister, Ruth Pucek; and granddaughter, Sarah A. Motl.
A private interment will be held at Sun Prairie Memory Garden. Condolences can be sent to The Motl Family, P.O. Box 532, Sun Prairie, WI 53590.
A special Thank You to the loving staff at Prairie Gardens for their compassionate care. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.