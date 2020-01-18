Motl, David J.

MARSHALL - David J. Motl, age 83, went to Heaven on Jan. 16, 2020, as he was surrounded by his family at Agrace HospiceCare.
Dave was born on March 23, 1936, and was married to Vernice for 57 years. He is survived by his family, Sheila (Jeff) Heiman of Marshall, Karen Motl of Tucson, Arizona, Jean (Rob) Retallick, of Deerfield, and Kathleen Motl of Memphis, Tenn.; as well as six grandchildren, Beth (Jon) Krull of Stevens Point, Sean Retallick of Chicago, Ill., Craig (Natalie) Heiman of Lakeville, Minnesota, Ryan Retallick of Milwaukee, Grant and Lowell West of Tucson; and three great-grandchildren, Keegan, Karson and Hadley. Dave is survived by his brother, Dick, of Marshall; sisters-in-law, Jane (Phil) Motl of Darien, Illinois, Elaine (William) Gruchow of Waterloo and Cecil (Roger) Chadwick of Marshall. Dave was preceded in death by Vernice, his parents, Alvin and Helen; sister, Bette Krebs; and brothers, Jim, Phil, and Tom.
Dave and his brother Dick owned and operated Motl Construction Company together. Dave served many years on the Marshall Fire Department, was a Charter Member of the Marshall Lions Club, a was a proud member of FADL, and enjoyed growing and selling Christmas Trees on his farm. Dave was an avid sports fan and really enjoyed the Packers, Brewers, Badger basketball and football, Bucks, NASCAR races, and any college game. Dave and Vernice were always in attendance at their daughters’ and grandchildrens’ numerous events. Dave treasured his family, and recently did a lot of cooking for his family and friends along with enjoying cheering on the Packers and Badgers with his family. Dave’s positive attitude and never-quit spirit was an inspiration to his family and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 at Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Catholic Church, 229 Columbus St. Sun Prairie with Msgr. Duane Moellenberndt presiding. Burial will be held at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Marshall. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, from 4-7 p.m. at the TUSCHEN-NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 302 Columbus Street in Sun Prairie and from 10:30 a.m until the time of mass at the church on Wednesday. Dave’s family is sincerely thankful for all the love and care extended to Dave from Nurse Kristina, Christa Raymond, PA, and Agrace Hospice Care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Agrace.
Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral & Cremation
Sun Prairie 608-837-5400