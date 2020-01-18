Motl, David J.

MARSHALL - David J. Motl, age 83, went to Heaven on Jan. 16, 2020, as he was surrounded by his family at Agrace HospiceCare.

Dave was born on March 23, 1936, and was married to Vernice for 57 years. He is survived by his family, Sheila (Jeff) Heiman of Marshall, Karen Motl of Tucson, Arizona, Jean (Rob) Retallick, of Deerfield, and Kathleen Motl of Memphis, Tenn.; as well as six grandchildren, Beth (Jon) Krull of Stevens Point, Sean Retallick of Chicago, Ill., Craig (Natalie) Heiman of Lakeville, Minnesota, Ryan Retallick of Milwaukee, Grant and Lowell West of Tucson; and three great-grandchildren, Keegan, Karson and Hadley. Dave is survived by his brother, Dick, of Marshall; sisters-in-law, Jane (Phil) Motl of Darien, Illinois, Elaine (William) Gruchow of Waterloo and Cecil (Roger) Chadwick of Marshall. Dave was preceded in death by Vernice, his parents, Alvin and Helen; sister, Bette Krebs; and brothers, Jim, Phil, and Tom.