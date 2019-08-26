MONONA - Theresa Motisi, age 94, of Monona, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at her home with her loving son by her side. She was born on Feb. 5, 1925, in Germany, the daughter of Johan and Theresa (Kirmeier) Ostermeier. She married Dominic Motisi in Germany.
Theresa loved to sew and made many of her own clothes. She also enjoyed puzzle books, watching soap operas, crocheting, and knitting. Theresa loved flowers, cooking, especially her German food, and trips to the casino for the buffets.
Theresa is survived by her son, Tony Motisi; and her best friend, Hedwig “Hedy” Jacobson.
She was preceded in death by daughter, Shirley Beck; husband, Dominic Motisi; and her parents.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at IMMACULATE HEART OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5101 Schofield St, Monona, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, with Father Chad Droessler presiding. Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Thursday. Memorials may be made to Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.