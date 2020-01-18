Motelet, Jerome Nicholas "Jerry"

MADISON - Jerome Nicholas “Jerry” Motelet, 97, passed away peacefully on Jan. 10, 2020. He was born in Avoca, Wis. on December 19, 1922, to Paul and Ida Kay (Rakow) Motelet. He married the love of his life, Elizabeth “Betty” Gorry, at St. Raphael’s Cathedral on July 8, 1944. If there ever was a perfect match, it certainly was Jerry and Betty. An inspiration to all, they shared a marriage of 73 years. Despite the death of Betty in 2017, his love and devotion to her never waned. Jerry had a passion for music. His musical talents allowed him to master various instruments, and he was a member of several bands. Jerry was a devout catholic and led a life rich in faith. Incredibly generous, Jerry shared whatever he had with whomever he encountered. He had a magnetic personality that lit up a room, and he always demonstrated a genuine interest in helping people. Jerry’s greatest treasure was his family. He and Betty were extremely proud parents to their 12 children, 25 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren. His sharp 97-year-old mind allowed him to remain present in their lives.