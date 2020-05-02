Moss, Joyce G.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MADISON - Joyce G. Moss, age 86, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday April 28 in Madison. Born on June 11, 1933, in Oshkosh, to the late Emma and John Dey Ruppel, Joyce spent most of her childhood in Oshkosh. She moved to Madison in 1951 where she met and married Simon Moss on Feb. 1, 1952. Simon preceded her in death in 2000.

Joyce and Simon owned and operated The Mosstrap on University Avenue in the early 1970s. During that time, Joyce was also active in community theater in Madison at both the Theater-Go-Round and the Theater Guild and won several awards for her performances in musical comedies. She subsequently owned Joyce Lamps for several years and ended her career working at the Department of Transportation.

Joyce was a ferocious fan of the Packers and Badger football teams, was an avid gardener and loved watching old movies.

Joyce is survived by her children, Steven (Julie) of Madison, Debra of Alexandria, Va., and Ted Dey (Peg) of Dover, Tenn.; her grandchildren, Margaret (John) Benson of Madison, Ted Dey Moss, Jr. of Chesapeake, Va., Joseph Moss of Las Vegas, Anne Marie (Andrew) McClanahan of Fitchburg, Michael Simon (Julieta) Moss of Culver City, Calif. and Adam Moss of Dover, Tenn.; her three great-grandchildren, Mary Benson, Kaylee and Ethan Moss; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her six siblings.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation in her honor to Second Harvest Food Bank. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com Cress Center 6021 University Ave. Madison (608) 238-8406

