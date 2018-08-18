MOUNT HOREB—Sharon Louise Moschkau, age 60, of Mount Horeb, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, from complications from muscular dystrophy. She was born on Dec. 28, 1957, in Madison, the daughter of Henry and Beverly (Randall) Eckel. On Nov. 1, 1986, Sharon married the love of her life, Joseph Moschkau, and they had 32 years together. She attended Mount Horeb High School and graduated from Edgewood College. Sharon worked as a beloved teacher for many years and was a member of St. Ignatius Catholic Church.
Throughout her life, Sharon loved her family trips. She and her family went to Yellowstone, the Grand Tetons, the Grand Canyon, Disney World, Mount Rushmore, Pro Football Hall of Fame, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and Nashville, and she always loved visiting the family cabin where she read books and took pontoon rides. She was an educator and taught at St. Peter’s in Ashton, and Chavez and Leopold schools in Madison. Sharon always found time to enjoy her life. As traveling became more difficult, she and her son, Brian, enjoyed watching reruns of The Andy Griffith Show and The Brady Bunch.
Sharon loved her family deeply and is survived by her husband, Joseph Moschkau; son, Brian Moschkau; brother, Scott (Christine) Eckel; mother, Beverly Eckel; sisters-in-law, Carol Hahn and Mary (Jim) Hofmeister; brothers-in-law, Mike (Bonnie) Moschkau and Carl (Lisa) Moschkau; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and close friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Henry; and brother, Steve Eckel.
Funeral services will be held at ST. IGNATIUS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 109 S. 6th St., Mount Horeb, at 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, with Father Chahm presiding. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON-CAMACHO MOUNT HOREB FUNERAL HOME, 500 N. 8th St., Mount Horeb, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018.
