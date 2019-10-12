MADISON - Juana Villarroel Morton, age 79, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at the UW Madison Hospital.
Juana was born March 8, 1940, in Calama, Chile to Nicolas and Rosa Villarroel. In 1957, she graduated high school in Antofagasta, Chile and then went on to the University of Chile where she got a degree in Nursing.
In 1969, she married David Morton, a graduate student from Camden, N.J., and moved with him to Madison, Wis. She gave birth to their only son, Daniel Morton, in 1974. In 1980, her husband David passed away due to a brain tumor.
Juana worked for 35 years as a recovery room nurse in the UW Hospital. She is survived by Daniel Morton (son), Mia Morton (granddaughter), Elena Morton (granddaughter), Eliana Villarroel (sister), and Alfredo Villarroel (brother).
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at OUR LADY QUEEN OF PEACE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 401 S. Owen Drive, Madison, with Monsignor Kenneth Fiedler presiding. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the Mass at church. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.