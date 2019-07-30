MADISON—James Wesley Morton, 87, died on July 30, 2019, at Nazareth Nursing Home in Stoughton. He was born on April 2, 1932, in Morgantown, West Virginia to Cleveland and Johnnie Mae Morton. He graduated from Fairmont High School and continued his education on the GI Bill at Madison Area Technical College in Madison, Wisconsin, graduating with an Associate’s Degree in Social Work.
Mr. Morton served his country during the Korean War era as a member of the United States Air Force. After that, he became a reservist, serving in the United States Army Reserves for more than 20 years. He was very proud of his military service and spoke fondly of the men and women with whom he served.
He enjoyed many sports, having played baseball and football, but his true love was boxing. While in the Air Force, he qualified for the boxing team and had a successful amateur and professional boxing career. His boxing career spanned 21 years.
He hung up his boxing gloves at age 39 and became a beloved coach. He coached several accomplished Golden Gloves boxers at the St. Martin’s House, including Jerald James, Gary Fox, James Morton, Jr., and Wesley Morton, and he could also be found at Penn Park, coaching the Southside Raiders Pop Warner Football team.
Mr. Morton spent many years at various jobs but, he found long-term employment with the Madison Parks Department, where he worked for approximately 25 years until his retirement. In retirement, he enjoyed working in the cafeteria at Thomas Jefferson Middle School.
Mr. Morton is survived by five of his eight children, James Morton, Jr. and his spouse Dawn Fontaine, Joesph Morton, Angela (Morton) Psalmonds and her spouse Joseph Psalmonds, Jesse Morton, Michael Morton and Tonda Scott; nieces and nephews, Robert Morton, Tonya Harris, Joan Bush, Linda Smith, John Bush, Ameche Morton, Demetria Morton, Charlene Braxton, Donald Braxton, Tyrone Braxton, Harold Ferguson, Donald Magee and James Magee; grandchildren, Barbara Alexander, Brendan Morton, Nikia Morton, Tiffany Morton, Wesley Morton, Danielle Morton, Dillion Morton, Joseph Morton, Jessica Morton, Chandler Morton, Andrea Morton, Prenetta Morton, Jay Rogers, Dallas Rogers, Angelea Morton and Michael Morton, Jr.; many great-grandchildren; and great-grandnieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, June Viola Morton; his sons, Young Cleve (Boe) Morton and Wesley Morton; and siblings, Floydzella, Cleve Morton, Joan Bush, and Don Ameche Morton.
Mr. Morton was loved by many and will be missed, but never forgotten. He left us with many laughable moments and lots to think about.
Funeral service will take place on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at 3 p.m. at the CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison, WI. Burial will follow at Forest Hills Cemetery in Madison. Visitation will be held on Thursday at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until the time of the service.
Donations may be sent to South Madison Boys and Girls Club at Boys & Girls Club of Dane County Attn: Development Office 1818 W. Beltline Hwy, Madison, WI 53713
