Morrissey, Charles Joseph

DEFOREST—Charles Joseph Morrissey, 71, of DeForest, Wis., died on June 26, 2020. At the time of his passing, he was comforted by the presence of his youngest son, Andrew, and his wife, Jane.

His passion for auto racing and mastery of engines could be seen on his calloused, grease-covered hands. He was outwardly tough, but behind his blue eyes, Charlie was a thoughtful and generous man, always willing to help family and friends. Gifted with a generous spirit and wide smile, Charles loved making everyone laugh with humorous stories as much as he enjoyed passing on his vast knowledge of auto racing.

The eldest of 10 children, Charles was born in Shullsburg, Wis., on March 15, 1949, to Betty (Scott) and Charles “Jerry” Morrissey. Despite Charlie’s youthful mischievousness, he served as a family role model, providing his unique advice and support in good times and bad.

In 1969, Charles was drafted into the U.S. Army, leaving the safety of friends and family in Belmont, Wis., for the danger and uncertainty of Vietnam. For three years, he served proudly, but never forgot that his own sacrifice paled in comparison to that of his friends and fellow soldiers who sacrificed their lives.