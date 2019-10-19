FITCHBURG - Douglas Wayne Morrissette, age 84, of Fitchburg, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at GOOD SHEPHERD CATHOLIC PARISH at ST. JOSEPHS, 1905 West Beltline Highway, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, with Mons. Thomas Baxter presiding. Burial will be held at Oak Hall Cemetery in Fitchburg. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON FITCHBURG FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 2950 Chapel Valley Rd., Fitchburg from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, and at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Tuesday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
