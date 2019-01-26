Morrison, Timothy Kevin

Try 1 month for 99¢
MADISON - Timothy Kevin Morrison, age 48, passed away on Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital following a stroke. He was born on March 3, 1970, in Madison, the son of James and Susan (Slotten) Morrison. A couple years later, Tim's brother Jeff joined the family. Tim graduated from Madison East High School in 1988.

He worked for 27 years for Pitney Bowes.

Tim was an avid San Francisco 49ers fan. He also enjoyed watching movies, NASCAR, WWE wrestling and he was a Madison East sports supporter.

He is survived by his parents, James and Susan; his brother, Jeff; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at ST. PETER CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5001 N. Sherman Ave., followed by a gathering in the fellowship hall until 4 p.m.

