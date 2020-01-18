Morrison, Gerald (Jerry) Everett

VERONA - Gerald (Jerry) Everett Morrison, age 77, of Verona, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020.

Jerry, the son of Gerald Everett Morrison, Sr. and Lucille Mary (Wiese) Morrison was born on March 28, 1942, in Madison, Wis. Jerry graduated from Madison West High School in 1960. He was united in marriage to his best friend, Sharon DeVoss on Oct. 26, 1968, in Madison. They enjoyed 47 wonderful years of marriage together. Jerry was a member of the Verona police Department and later worked for Oakwood Village. He enjoyed playing softball and loved sports in general. He and Sharon loved movies and going out for dinner.

Jerry is survived by his brothers, Hugh (Sharon) Morrison of Sun Prairie and Jim (Sue) Morrison of Madison; brothers-in-law, David (Dorothy) of Dodgeville, Larry (Catherine) of Dodgeville, Orville (Carol) of Linden, Gary (Cora) of San Antonio, Texas, and Tom (Kathy) of Dodgeville; a beloved niece, Brooke DeVoss of Mt. Horeb; as well as several other nieces and nephews.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jerry was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon; his parents; his sister, Mary Heideman; and brother-in-law, Richard (Dick) DeVoss.