Morrison, Gerald (Jerry) Everett

VERONA - Gerald (Jerry) Everett Morrison, age 77, of Verona, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020.
Jerry, the son of Gerald Everett Morrison, Sr. and Lucille Mary (Wiese) Morrison was born on March 28, 1942, in Madison, Wis. Jerry graduated from Madison West High School in 1960. He was united in marriage to his best friend, Sharon DeVoss on Oct. 26, 1968, in Madison. They enjoyed 47 wonderful years of marriage together. Jerry was a member of the Verona police Department and later worked for Oakwood Village. He enjoyed playing softball and loved sports in general. He and Sharon loved movies and going out for dinner.
Jerry is survived by his brothers, Hugh (Sharon) Morrison of Sun Prairie and Jim (Sue) Morrison of Madison; brothers-in-law, David (Dorothy) of Dodgeville, Larry (Catherine) of Dodgeville, Orville (Carol) of Linden, Gary (Cora) of San Antonio, Texas, and Tom (Kathy) of Dodgeville; a beloved niece, Brooke DeVoss of Mt. Horeb; as well as several other nieces and nephews.
Jerry was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon; his parents; his sister, Mary Heideman; and brother-in-law, Richard (Dick) DeVoss.
A Public Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at the GORGEN-McGINLEY & AYERS FUNERAL HOME in Dodgeville. Burial will be held immediately after the visitation at the East Side Cemetery in Dodgeville.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be made to SSM Health St. Mary’s Foundation – Madison.
A heartfelt thank you to the staff at St. Mary’s Care Center in Fitchburg for the extraordinary care and compassion they gave Jerry over the past several months. You all truly made a difference in the last few months of his life.
Gorgen-McGinley & Ayers Funeral Home
400 E. Grace Street Dodgeville
Service information
1:00PM-3:00PM
400 East Grace Street
Dodgeville, WI 53533