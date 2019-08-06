ELROY - Anira Irene Steffen Morrison, age 92 years young, was united with her Savior and beloved husband, Bill on August 5th, 2019 following a brief and sudden illness while on vacation at her lake summer home near Iron River, Wis.
Anira is survived by her children, Vicki (James) McGowan of Lyndon Station, Denise (Andrew) Halada of Madison, and Wesley (Jeanne) Morrison of Chippewa Falls; grandchildren, Jami (Derrick) Edwards of Reedsburg, Matthew McGowan of Lyndon Station, Joseph Halada of Madison, Richard (Brittney) Morrison of Chippewa Falls, and Kimberley Morrison of Withee; great-granddaughters, Arabella Edwards of Reedsburg and Madison Morrison of Chippewa Falls. She is also survived by many dear nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends she considered family. She will be missed by all that knew her and were recipients of her positive, giving, caring and loving nature.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the United Methodist Church in Elroy, with Carla Von Haden officiating. Burial will be in the Rose Cemetery, rural Mauston. Friends may call at the Church on Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The PICHA FUNERAL HOME in Elroy is assisting, for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com